Competitions in Baku in aerobic gymnastics to be good experience - young athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Competitions of the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku championships in aerobic gymnastics will be a good experience and an opportunity to improve their skills, participant of the competitions, gymnast Maryam Mammadli told Trend.

"With each tournament, I gain additional experience. Participation in competitions is an opportunity to test my strength, improve my skills. I was satisfied with my performance today, I hope that I will take a prize," said a representative of the Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit.

According to the young gymnast, the organization of the 7th championship of Azerbaijan and the championship of Baku in aerobic gymnastics is wonderful.

"Before the start, I was a little excited, but the atmosphere reigning in the hall and in the stands gives positive emotions. I also liked that a large screen was installed in the hall, after the performance our scores are immediately displayed on the screen and we see how the performance was evaluated by the judges," added the 9-year-old gymnast.

About 100 gymnasts representing the Ojag Sports Club, the Grace Sports Club and the Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan's Sumgayit city are taking part in the competitions, being held on June 2-3.

Athletes at the championship of Azerbaijan are performing in the age categories "kids" (born in 2015-2016), "children" (born in 2012-2014), "pre-juniors" (born in 2009-2011) and "juniors" (born in 2006-2008), and at the Baku Championship - in the age categories "children", "pre-juniors", "juniors" and "adults" (born in 2005 and older).

Gymnasts are performing in an individual program, as part of mixed pairs, trios and groups according to the relevant age categories.