Remains of over 400 people found in mass graves in Azerbaijani liberated territories - Military Prosecutor's Office (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 3. The search for the remains of persons who went missing during the first Karabakh war began after the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from the Armenian occupation, Head of the Special Investigation Department of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan Emil Taghiyev told reporters, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to him, over the past period, the remains of more than 400 people have been found in Dashalty village (Shusha district), Edilli village (Khojavand district), Farrukh village (Khojaly district), Yukhari Seyidahmadli village (Fuzuli district), Kalbajar, Aghdam and other settlements.

In order to identify them, along with a forensic examination, more than 200 molecular genetic examinations were carried out.

"The remains of at least four people were found on the territory of the Shusha prison. It's assumed that they belong to Azerbaijanis who were held here during the first Karabakh war," Taghiyev said.

Earlier, a mass grave has been discovered on the territory of the prison in Shusha. This indicates that during the period of Armenian occupation, Azerbaijanis were illegally kept in the prison, subjected to severe torture, and their murders were committed. The discovered burial is a clear evidence of these events.