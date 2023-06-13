Ukrainian schoolchildren visit Lyceum named after academician Zarifa Aliyeva (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Upon the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Ukrainian schoolchildren from the Irpin Linguistic Humanitarian Lyceum named after Zarifa Aliyeva are visiting Azerbaijan on June 11-17, Trend reports.

The visit is organized with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, SOCAR Ukraine and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

Accompanied by the lyceum director and teachers, eight students from the Irpin Linguistic Humanitarian Lyceum, aged 14-16, have arrived in Azerbaijan.

As part of the program of stay in Baku, the Ukrainian schoolchildren paid a visit to the capital's Lyceum named after academician Zarifa Aliyeva, where they attended an extensive library, and also got acquainted with modern teaching tools and technologies at the lyceum.

Then the schoolchildren gathered in the assembly hall of the lyceum to watch the national performances and listen to the director, who in his speech inspired the students to actively pursue knowledge and encouraged them to develop their talents and interests.

In an interview with journalists, the Director of the Irpin Humanitarian Lyceum Valentina Antonenko expressed her gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for assisting in its overhaul.

"Nearly in a month and a half, a large-scale overhaul of our lyceum was completed, and on September 2 our children were able to sit down at their desks and start the school year. Today I'm very happy because in this educational institution, I found people who are close to me in spirit, and also saw wonderful educated, cultured children," Antonenko added.

Director of the Baku Lyceum Fergana Isayeva noted that the arrival of Ukrainian schoolchildren to the lyceum is a step towards cooperation between both educational institutions.

"The meeting was very interesting. Both Ukrainian and our students prepared their speeches about the cultures of their countries. Ukrainian children got acquainted with the Azerbaijani lyceum and revealed some differences between our educational institutions. We decided that from now on, constant cooperation and friendship will be established between our schools," Isayeva added.

Previously, the Ukrainian schoolchildren were taken on a tour of the Old City of Baku - Icherisheher.