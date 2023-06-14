A blood donation campaign was held at "Baku Steel Company" CJSC (PHOTO)

A blood donation campaign was held at "Baku Steel Company" CJSC on the occasion of June 14 - World Blood Donor Day.

The campaign organized within the social responsibility projects of the Company took place with the support of the National Hematology and Transfusion Center. More than 200 employees of the Company voluntarily participated in the event and donated blood.

During the campaign, organized at the Medical station of “Baku Steel Company” CJSC, the health condition of each donor was pre-checked by the hematologists, and blood was taken from them after appropriate medical examination. The collected blood and derived medicines are intended for the treatment of patients with hemophilia and thalassemia, as well as for other patients who need blood.

The slogan for 2023 World Blood Donor Day campaign is “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.” This theme focuses on individuals who require lifelong transfusion support, emphasizing the crucial role that every person can play by donating blood or plasma. “Baku Steel Company” CJSC also acknowledges the importance of giving blood or plasma regularly to create a safe and sustainable supply of blood and blood products that can be always available, in Azerbaijan Republic, so that all patients in need can receive timely treatment.

Overall, it should be noted that officially designated as an annual event by the World Health Assembly in 2005, World Blood Donor Day provides a special opportunity to thank voluntary blood donors around the world for their gift of blood.