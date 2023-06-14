ICRC using cars of Armenian civilians residing in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continues to deliver humanitarian aid to Armenian residents living in the zone of temporary deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region [in accordance with trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports.

Another footage has been circulated today showing vehicles carrying ICRC humanitarian aid passing through the border checkpoint on Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road.

This once again confirms that there are no obstacles to the movement of ICRC vehicles via the checkpoint in both directions, and that the statements of Armenian leadership and representatives of separatist regime in Karabakh that the residents are allegedly "facing a humanitarian crisis", are nothing more than a smear campaign that does not reflect reality.

Moreover, the ICRC uses the cars of Armenian civilians living in Karabakh.

Previously, representatives of ICRC delivered 15 Armenian residents of Karabakh economic region with health problems (transporting them via a checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road) to hospitals in Armenia

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.