Heydar Aliyev Center hosts gala evening in honor of 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. A gala evening was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in honor of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev, Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova, prominent state and public figures, representatives of culture and science, creative intellectuals and youth.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov, who spoke at the opening, pointed out the importance of the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and the of the National Salvation Day - the 30th anniversary of the return of the national leader to power.

National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who returned to Baku at the call of the people on June 15, 1993, was elected chairman of the Milli Majlis of the republic and actually saved Azerbaijan from collapse and loss of statehood, and then put it on the path of development and prosperity.

"This evening is marked by presentations of several projects. This is a special project, a unique portrait of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the "Heydar Aliyev -100" installation, created from 100 metal pipes in honor of the 100th anniversary of the great statesman by artist and master Rashad Alakbarov,” Anar Alakbarov said.

“The second project implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Center is the "Boyük insanın ömür anları" (Moments of the life of a great man) photo album, which covers various periods of the life and political activity of national leader Heydar Aliyev. Many materials from the photo album were published for the first time,” Alakbarov added.

“The third project, on which a lot of work was carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is the documentary film "Iz" (Trace) about the life and activities of national leader Heydar Aliyev. For the first time, the film was successfully presented within the framework of the international festival "Kharibulbul" in Shusha," he said.

Then the guests were presented with the "Heydar Aliyev -100" installation, created by the honored artist Rashad Alakbarov in the style of optical art, an artistic trend of the second half of the XX century, based on the peculiarities of perception of flat and spatial figures.

The composition created in more than 4 months revives the portrait of Heydar Aliyev. Using as an artistic means 100 metal pipes and a gap between them, symbolizing the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, the author shows the eternity of the genius of the personality.

Outstanding sculptor-muralist, laureate of the State Prize of the USSR and Azerbaijan, holder of state orders, full member of the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, People's Artist Omar Eldarov and Chairman of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov highly appreciated the presented composition.

Then the guests got acquainted with the "Moments of the life of a great man" photo album and were invited to the screening of the documentary film "Iz" (Trace).

Honored Artist, film critic and director Ayaz Salayev spoke about the storyline of the film, based on the monologues of the national leader Heydar Aliyev about his life, from childhood to state and political activities, before the screening.

The film is called "Iz" (Trace) based on the statement of the national leader Heydar Aliyev that precedes the picture: "Every person who came into this world will leave this world. But happy is the one who will leave a big trace in this world."

In this regard, the idea of the film contains the trace left by the great statesman in the history of Azerbaijan.

The viewer hears about the life and work of the leader from national leader Heydar Aliyev himself. The authors of the picture have done a very large amount of work, harmoniously collecting and combining footage of various periods of Heydar Aliyev's life, speeches and interviews into one large and interesting narrative. In general, the scenario is a concept of the development of modern and independent Azerbaijan, the author of which is the national leader himself.

The film adaptation reflects the life of the national leader, both glorious pages and difficult moments, his unshakable commitment to the ideals of Azerbaijan and the people, patriotism and love for the motherland, a consistent policy to strengthen the country as an independent state and strengthen its authority in the international arena, a huge role in the development of all areas of life of Azerbaijan, public life and economy, attention and care to cultural and scientific figures, a decisive role in the implementation of significant projects, saving Azerbaijan from ruin and disintegration in the early 90s, efforts to liberate Karabakh from occupation.

The film also shows footage of the liberation of the lands from the Armenian occupation under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, thereby realizing the will and dreams of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The film turned out to be very amazing and touching, it was repeatedly accompanied by a standing ovation from the auditorium during the screening, which at the end greeted the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.