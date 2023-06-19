Azerbaijan confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Azerbaijan has detected two new COVID-19 cases, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,896 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,599 of them have recovered, and 10,281 people have died. Currently, 16 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

A total of 346 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the country, in general, 7,637,355 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.