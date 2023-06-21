Issue of changing to 4 day work week in Azerbaijan should be examined - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Some European countries have switched to a 4-day work week, and this topic should be discussed in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during "The role of the state in the transition from oil capital to human capital" panel discussion within the framework of the "Human Resources Summit 2023" forum

"The stated and real intentions regarding the introduction of a 4-day work regime in Azerbaijan are different. While the intended intention is for people to have a lot of free time, the true motive is for entrepreneurs to save their finances. Thus, this issue is bilateral," Aliyev said.

“Some countries are implementing it as a pilot project. The 4-day operation mode should be thoroughly studied. The Ministry of Economy cannot solve this issue alone. Moreover, it can be considered differently in different countries," he said.

The "Human Resources Summit 2023" forum has started its work in Baku today.