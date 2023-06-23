President of Azerbaijan's National Paralympic Committee resigns (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Ilgar Rahimov has resigned from the post of President of Azerbaijan's National Paralympic Committee, Trend reports via the committee's press service.

Rahimov informed the public about the reasons for his resignation.

"On June 30, an extraordinary General Assembly of the IBSA (International Blind Sports Federation) will be held in Portugal. A new Board of Directors will be elected at the assembly. I ran for the presidency of IBSA and, if elected, I would like to devote my activities to reforms and transformations in this global organization," he said.

Rahimov thanked the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the trust placed in him over the years and promised to honorably represent Azerbaijan in the IBSA leadership.

On July 7, an extraordinary reporting and election conference of the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan will be held.

Rahimov was the committee's head since 1996.