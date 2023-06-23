Azerbaijani karateka wins gold medal at III European Games (PHOTO)

KRAKOW, POLAND, June 23. Azerbaijani karateka Irina Zaretskaya won a gold medal at the III European Games in Poland, Trend reports.

An athlete competing in the category up to 68 kg defeated the representative of Switzerland Elena Kuirich in the final with a score of 4:1.

About 7,000 athletes from 48 countries take part in the third European Games, which will last until July 2.

Azerbaijan is represented by 86 athletes in 13 sports.

The first ever European Games were held in 2015 in Baku and the second in 2019 in Minsk. The Azerbaijani national team took second place at Baku-2015 and 10th at Minsk-2019, winning a total of 84 medals: 26 gold, 25 silver, and 33 bronze.