Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete wins bronze medal at III European Games

Society Materials 23 June 2023 23:21 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) took third place at the III European Games in Poland, Trend reports.

Gashim Magomedov, who entered the fight from the quarterfinals, defeated Aymen Aknineni (Netherlands) in the first fight - 17:4, 13:0. However, in the quarterfinals, the representative of Azerbaijan lost to Adrian Vicente from Spain with a score of 11:14, 6:10. Since the opponent reached the final, Magomedov took part in the repechage fight and defeated Dmitry Nagaev (Israel) - 12:5, 19:6.

In the match for bronze, Magomedov met with Matthias Lombardier (Italy) and won the fight with a score (13:5, 22:4), adding another medal to the national team's treasury.

