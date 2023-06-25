Azerbaijani pianist's performance meets standing ovation of spectaculars in Geneva (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Azerbaijani pianist Lyaman Seyidova's performance in Conservatoire de Musique de Geneve has met standing ovation of spectaculars, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Swiss Confederation Fuad Isgandarov wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Proud of amazing performance of 16-year-old talented Azerbaijani star Lyaman Seyidova in Conservatoire de Musique de Geneve. Her professionalism as a soloist of the Conservatoire de Musique de Geneve Orchestra in playing Mendelssohn Concerto N.1 for piano has met standing ovation of spectaculars," he wrote.