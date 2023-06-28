Bakcell supported the families of martyrs and veterans on Gurban Holiday

Bakcell delivered holiday gifts to the families of martyrs and veterans on the occasion of Gurban Holiday.

As part of the initiative, implemented with the organizational support of the Khazar District Executive, Bakcell employees visited the families of martyrs and veterans and presented holiday gifts on behalf of the company. Thus, Bakcell provided food aid to more than 170 families of martyrs and veterans.

Bakcell will continue to support the citizens of Azerbaijan, especially the most sensitive segments of the population, through the implementation of various social and other initiatives.

Note that the company is part of NEQSOL Holding.