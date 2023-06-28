Azerbaijani boxer defeats Armenian opponent at European Games (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 28 June 2023 18:17 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijani boxer Murad Allahverdiyev defeated his Armenian rival Ambartsum Hakobyan at the III European Games held in Poland, Trend reports.

In the 1/4 finals, the 21-year-old athlete met with the representative of Armenia.

The fight was held with a clear advantage of Azerbaijani athlete, who competed in the 80 kg category. Allahverdiyev, who completed all 3 rounds in his favor, won with a score of 5:0 (30:26, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27).

Allahverdiyev reached the semi-finals and won at least a bronze medal.

