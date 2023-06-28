Azerbaijani boxer defeats Armenian opponent at European Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijani boxer Murad Allahverdiyev defeated his Armenian rival Ambartsum Hakobyan at the III European Games held in Poland, Trend reports.

In the 1/4 finals, the 21-year-old athlete met with the representative of Armenia.

The fight was held with a clear advantage of Azerbaijani athlete, who competed in the 80 kg category. Allahverdiyev, who completed all 3 rounds in his favor, won with a score of 5:0 (30:26, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27).

Allahverdiyev reached the semi-finals and won at least a bronze medal.