Azerbaijan busts drug operations worth over $7M in over a week (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. A total of 31 people involved in drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan have been detained over the past 10 days, Trend reports via the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The mentioned people were detained during operations conducted by employees of the Main Drug Enforcement Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Lankaran, Absheron, Beylagan districts, as well as in other regions of Azerbaijan.

As many as 243 kilograms of drugs worth 13 million manat ($7.6 million) - heroin, opium, hashish, marijuana, methamphetamine, as well as 5,300 methadone tablets were seized.

A total of 183 cannabis bushes, 2 firearms, 17 cartridges and 1 hand grenade were identified during operations against persons engaged in the cultivation of plants, as well as persons illegally acquiring and storing firearms.

Residents of Baku Ashrafag Alizada and Azad Amirov were detained during the recent operations carried out by employees of the Main Drug Control Department in the Sabunchi district of Baku, as well as in the Absheron district. They had 42 kilograms of drugs - 19 kilograms of heroin, 13 kilograms of marijuana, 10 kilograms of methamphetamine.

As a result of operational measures carried out by employees of the regional department of the Main Drug Enforcement Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Border Service, 102 kilograms of drugs were seized in Beylagan district, including 97 kilograms of marijuana, 5 kilograms of heroin and 1200 methadone tablets.

During the operation carried out in the southern region of Azerbaijan by employees of the regional branch of the Main Directorate for Combating Drugs, a previously convicted Gadir Jafarov, who was engaged in drug smuggling from Iran, was detained in the city of Lankaran. A total of 54 kilograms of drugs were found in his car, including 11 kilograms of heroin, 41 kilograms of marijuana, 2 kilograms of hashish and 3,000 methadone tablets.

Criminal cases have been initiated under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code, a preventive measure in the form of arrest has been chosen against the detainees.