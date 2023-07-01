Azerbaijani kickboxer reaches final of III European Games (PHOTO)

MYŚLENICE, Poland, July 1. Azerbaijani kickboxer Farid Aghamoghlanov (63.5 kg) has reached the final of the III European Games held in Poland, Trend reports.

In the semi-final, he defeated Norway's Milton Americo Barrios Galarreta with a score of 3-0.

The final will take place on July 2.

About 7,000 athletes from 48 countries take part in the third European Games, which will last until July 2.

Azerbaijan is represented at the tournament by 86 athletes in 13 sports.

In total, Azerbaijani national team has won nine medals (two gold, one silver, and six bronze) at the III European Games.

The first ever European Games were held in 2015 in Baku and the second in 2019 in Minsk. The Azerbaijani national team took second place at Baku-2015 and 10th at Minsk-2019, winning a total of 84 medals: 26 gold, 25 silver, and 33 bronze.