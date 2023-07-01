Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reach European Championship final

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers Jeyhun Allahverdiyev and Yusif Demirov have reached the final of the European Championship among youths under 20, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Allahverdiev (61 kg) defeated the Hungarian Zoltan Mizsei (11:1) in the 1/8 finals, the Bulgarian Denis Naim (10:0) in the 1/4, and the spaniard Mark Alvarez (11:0) in the semifinals. In the decisive fight, the opponent of the Azerbaijani wrestler will be the Armenian Levik Mikayelyan.

Yusif Demirov (125 kg), who joined the fight from the 1/4 finals, turned out to be stronger than his rival from Finland, Matthias Kataia (10:0). In the semifinals, he defeated Ukrainian Vladimir Kochanov (4:0). In the final, Demirov's opponent will be the Turkish athlete Hakan Boyukchyngyl.