Teymur Rajabov, Shahriyar Mammadyarov improve their positions in FIDE rating

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has published the July rating, Trend reports.

Teymur Rajabov, (2747) moved up one line to 12th place. Shahriyar Mammadyarov (2742) is in 14th position (+1). Gadir Huseynov (2661) occupies 83rd place in the updated rating (+3).

The rating is headed by the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen (2853). In second and third place are US representatives Hikaru Nakamura (2787) and Fabiano Caruana (2782).

In the women's ranking, Azerbaijani chess player Gunay Mammadzade (2448) is 26th, Ulviya Fataliyeva (2401) is 53rd, Khanym Balajayeva (2368) is 79th, Gulnar Mammadova (2357) is 86th, Govhar Beydullayeva (2355 ) - 92nd.