Azerbaijani team wins bronze at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in rope exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. The group team of Azerbaijan won bronze at the 2nd World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship among juniors in the exercise with five ropes, Trend reports.

The World Championship takes place from July 7-9 in the city of Cluj-Napoca (Romania). Azerbaijani junior team in group exercises included Govhar Ibrahimova, Sakinakhanim Ismailzade, Madina Aslanova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Ayan Sadigova and Zahra Jafarova.

The junior team of Azerbaijan in group exercises took third place in the program with five ropes with a score of 29.000 points.

Also today, the Azerbaijani team will have to play in one more final - an exercise with five balls.

Yesterday, the junior group team of Azerbaijan won bronze at the World Championships in all-around.