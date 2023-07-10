Thanks to co-op between Vatican, Heydar Aliyev Foundation masterpieces are restored - Holy See Secretary of State (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The collaboration between the Vatican and Heydar Aliyev Foundation is very important because it is developing a restoration of some masterpieces and works of art of the Vatican, Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, told reporters on Monday, Trend reports.

"This is also important because the Vatican is a place where there is a lot of history and knowledge. I have great expectations from this collaboration," said the state secretary.

The Cardinal also stressed the successful cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Holy See. He noted the contribution made by the Foundation on the initiative of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva in the restoration of a number of historical monuments of world significance in the Vatican.

The secretary of state further noted that the main purpose of the visit is to promote peace in the region.

"This is the main mission of the Holy See, to contribute to peace everywhere where it is needed. We offer to President Ilham Aliyev our willingness and the willingness of the Holy Father to contribute in any possible way establishing peace and security as well as to reaching long-lasting peace between the two sides. We think that the best contribution the Holy See can afford is on humanitarian grounds," Parolin said.

He also noted the work that Azerbaijan is implementing in its liberated territories.

"We invite everybody to avoid such destruction and to collaborate on the reconstruction of monuments. I hope that it will be possible to do so as soon as possible," the Cardinal added.

According to him, in its desire to promote intercultural dialogue, Azerbaijan will also ensure the rights and security of the Armenian minority living in Karabakh.

"Respect for minorities is the base of human rights. Everybody should do this as it is a sign of civilization and peace," highlighted the Cardinal.

Parolin also said that during the meeting with the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan, the parties outlined a number of priority areas for future cooperation.

In this regard, it was also noted that the parties celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See last year.

"I think that relations between the countries are very good. And, of course, a very important step towards that was the appointment of the ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Vatican, which means that there are more occasions and more possibilities to communicate and collaborate. I think that this trend is very positive and I am sure that we will continue in that direction, promoting the common values as we always did," he said.

According to him, intercultural dialogue is one of the characteristic features of Azerbaijan, as the country is strongly committed to creating a comfortable environment for the peaceful coexistence of different religions and cultures not only inside the country but also outside it.

In conclusion, the secretary of state of the Holy See noted that he hopes for further fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"Even if we have different ways of thinking, there are some values that unite us," Parolin concluded.