Azerbaijan to continue reforms in Supreme Court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Reforms in the Supreme Court will continue in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Supreme Court Inam Karimov said during the meeting with entrepreneurs within the framework of the "Themis" dialogue platform, Trend reports.

According to him, the Supreme Court is the center of judicial reform. The Supreme Court, together with other bodies, has analyzed and studied international best practices through recent reforms.

Many normative acts were adopted concerning the formation of a unified judicial practice, strengthening the social security of courts and judges, and other issues.

He noted that reforms of the judicial system are constantly being carried out in Azerbaijan, but there are still difficulties that concern entrepreneurs, which they face in daily practice.

"The Supreme Court is always ready for dialogue and to fulfill its duties. Issues related to the state and the judiciary, strengthening the effectiveness of judicial bodies, the formation of a unified judicial practice and the creation of institutions for alternative dispute resolution are of great importance, the state is doing and will do in this direction what is entrusted to it," Karimov added.

“Unified judicial practice is of great importance for the country's legal system and entrepreneurs. It promotes out-of-court dispute resolution, as well as improving the efficiency and quality of justice, providing legal certainty," he said.

The purpose of the "Themis" dialogue platform is to organize intensive discussions with lawyers, human rights activists, civil society institutions, increase the legal awareness of citizens, improve legislation in the judicial and legal sphere, solve emerging problems and support reforms in this area.