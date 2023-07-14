Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister meets with UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov has met with UN Resident Coordinator in the country Vladanka Andreeva, Trend reports.

The meeting revolved around a number of issues, including the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit, which will be held on September 18-19 in New York, as well as Towards a Rescue Plan for People and Planet to be presented at the World Leaders Summit.

The meeting also discussed the SDGs implementation in Azerbaijan, ongoing reforms and projects aimed at implementation of the strategy “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development”.

They also discussed prospects for Azerbaijan-UN partnership in various areas.