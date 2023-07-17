Azerbaijan's Seismic Survey Center records quake in Jalilabad district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. An earthquake has occurred in Azerbaijan's Jalilabad, the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the center, an earthquake of three magnitude occurred nine kilometers west of Jalilabad station (Jalilabad district)

at 10:27 (GMT+4).

The earthquake epicenter laid at a depth of 18 km.

The earthquake was not felt.

According to Director General of the Republican Seismic Survey Center Gurban Yetirmishli, weak tremors occur in Azerbaijan every day, and this is a natural process. Most of the registered earthquakes are not felt.