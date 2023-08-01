Mobile application in Azerbaijan to handle parking issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has presented a mobile application for parking management, Trend reports.

The presentation was held by the Chairman of the agency's Management Board Anar Rzayev.

He noted that the mobile application is already ready.

"Parking spaces will be managed through a mobile application, which will be available to users from August 7. Through this application, it will be possible to easily find free parking spaces, thereby saving time," Rzayev said.

information about parking capacity will be displayed on the map with various colors, he added.

"If the occupancy rate of parking spaces is below 80 percent, then the seats will be displayed in green, if the occupancy rate is above 80 percent - in red," Rzayev said.

