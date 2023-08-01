Joint Azerbaijani-Uzbek military drills over (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1.The "UZAZ-2023 computer-assisted tactical command staff, held at the Chirchik training range in the Tashkent region with the participation of Azerbaijani and Uzbek military personnel, has ended, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, at the final stage of the joint exercises, the tasks of conducting special warfare were carried out on a computer and on a map.

The speakers at the event commemorating the end of the exercises also praised the military personnel's professionalism and the accomplishment of their objectives. It was emphasized that all of the duties for the exercises needed to be done successfully.

At the conclusion of the celebration, a ceremony of reciprocal gift presentation took place.

"UZAZ-2023" computer-assisted tactical command-staff exercises were conducted in accordance with the Plan of bilateral cooperation for 2023 concluded between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan.