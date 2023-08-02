Azerbaijan sets rules for Accounting Chamber's inspections in CBA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Azerbaijan has amended the law "On the Accounting Chamber", Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law in this regard today.

The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan decided to amend the Law "On the Accounting Chamber" in accordance with this law, guided by paragraph 15 of Part I of Article 94 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Collection of Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2018, No. 9, Article 1820; 2019, No. 1, Article 42, No. 4, Article 591, No. 7, Article 1179; 2022, No. 7, Article 715, No. 12, Article 1377; 2023, No. 4, Article 449):

1. Delete the "Board" word from Article 12.3.

2. Add the following second sentence in Article 21.13:

"External state financial control covers only the administrative and economic activities of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan".