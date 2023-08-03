Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan approves report form on efficient use of energy resources

Society Materials 3 August 2023 10:30 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan approves report form on efficient use of energy resources

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has approved the report form on the rational use of energy resources and energy efficiency", Trend reports.

In this regard, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a corresponding decree.

The purpose of the decree is to implement the order of the president of Azerbaijan dated July 17, 2023, on the approval of the "Procedure for the Implementation of State Control in the Field of Rational Use of Energy Resources and Energy Efficiency.".

Latest

Latest

Read more