Baku World Chess Cup to hold tie-break of Azerbaijani grandmasters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. The second round tie-break matches of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup will be held in Baku today, Trend reports.

Five Azerbaijani chess players—Eltaj Safarli, Nijat Abasov, Rauf Mammadov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, and Gadir Huseynov—will participate in these tie-break matches after drawing their opponents in the two classical games of the second round.

Two Azerbaijani grandmasters, Teymur Rajabov and Ulviyya Fataliyeva, have advanced to the third round based on the results of the second-round games.

The 10th anniversary FIDE World Chess Cup commenced in Baku on July 30.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 will see the participation of 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

The World Chess Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time.

The country is represented at the event with 17 chess players, including Vasif Durarbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.

Besides, the top three players from both the open and women's sections have qualified for the first time in the Men's Candidates Tournament and the Women's Candidates Tournament of 2024.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 games are broadcasted on the official competition website in Azerbaijani and English.

The competitions will be held until August 25.

The championship boasts an impressive prize fund of $2.5 million.