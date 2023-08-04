In the heart of Baku: children from Ukraine take tour of Icheri sheher (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. A group of Ukrainian children and teenagers, affected by the war, visited Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The visit was organized by the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan.

Ukrainian children and teenagers arrived in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation purposes. They will have an exciting and rich program for two weeks. They will take walks, get acquainted with historical places and sights of Baku, Gabala, Shaki and Shamakhi. In addition, various events will be organized for them, including English language courses, national dance lessons, personal consultations with professional psychologists, etc.

In general, 30 Ukrainian children and teenagers aged 11 to 17 arrived in Azerbaijan, accompanied by teachers.

As part of the program of stay in the capital, a tour of the Old City of Baku – Icheri sheher was organized.

The children were informed about Icherisheher during the tour. They took a walk through the significant places, and got acquainted with the sights, including the Maiden Tower, the Palace of Shirvanshahs and others. The historical and architectural monuments of the ancient part of Baku aroused great interest among children.

“It is very interesting for children to get acquainted with the sights, historical and architectural monuments of Azerbaijan,” the group leader of Ukrainian children and teenagers Lyudmila Korniaka told Trend.

"We were invited to Azerbaijan so that the children would have the opportunity to relax and get positive emotions. The program that has been prepared for us is very rich and interesting. This is the first visit to Azerbaijan for the children and the leaders of the group, so I want to learn as much as possible about the country, about traditions and culture. We were very warmly welcomed in Azerbaijan. I express my gratitude to the organizers of our visit," said Korniaka.

According to Ukrainian schoolboy Maxim Tsitsarkin, he wants to walk along the Baku boulevard, go to the sea.

"This is my first visit to Azerbaijan. I am grateful to the organizers for the program they have made for us. Despite the fact that this is only the beginning of our visit, there are already a lot of impressions. I really liked the architecture of Baku, historical monuments, and hospitable residents of the city. The environment here is extremely positive," he said.

Moreover, Olena Lytvynenko, a 14-year-old Ukrainian schoolgirl, said that she liked the Azerbaijani national cuisine.

"We have already tasted dishes of national cuisine, it was very tasty. During the visit, many excursions will be organized for us in the capital and regions of Azerbaijan. I want to visit the Carpet Museum, where rare exhibits are kept. Our visit is organized wonderfully, and I think it will leave positive impressions for many years to come," she said.