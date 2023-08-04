Representatives of Ombudsman's Office of Azerbaijan visit military units

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. In accordance with the joint action plan for 2023 between the Ministry of Defense and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva and representatives of the office visited one of the military units stationed in the liberated territories, Trend reports.

First, the delegation visited the memorial complex erected in the blessed memory of the martyrs, on the territory of the military unit and laid flowers in front of it. Then the guests inspected the medical point, the soldiers' dormitory, the canteen and other facilities in the territory of the military unit, as well as got acquainted with the conditions created for the military personnel.

Sabina Aliyeva signed the Book of Remembrance of the military unit.

Acting Chief of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel of the Defense Ministry, Colonel Elshad Abilov informed the visitors of maintaining the servicemen’s moral-psychological state at a constant high level, as well as the activities held in regard to the ideological work.

Then Sabina Aliyeva delivered a lecture on the protection of the rights of servicemen.

Ombudsman's Office representatives had lunch with the servicemen, held individual conversations with them and inquired about their concerns.

In the end, a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in the service was presented with valuable gifts.