Azerbaijan abolishing "Azalternativenergy" LLC following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Changes have been made to the decree "On additional measures in the field of alternative and renewable energy" dated February 1, 2013, resulting in the abolition of "Azalternativenergy" LLC, which was subordinate to the State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, and the engagement of the private sector in the sphere of utilizing renewable energy sources, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a new decree.

According to the decree, following the civil legislation requirements, after settling the accounts with creditors during the liquidation process, the remaining assets of "Azalternativenergy" will be declared open for privatization.

The Ministry of Economy, following the "II State Program on the Privatization of State Property," approved by the decree of the head of state on August 10, 2000, will make decisions on the methods of privatization, taking into account the specifics.

Foreign investors will be allowed to participate in privatization along with local investors.

The "Azalternativenergy" LLC, established by Decree No. 810 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 1, 2013, ensured the management and operation of the solar energy systems installed in a number of social facilities, including the Surakhani, Pirallahi, Sahil, Samukh, and Gobustan hydropower plants.

The company carried out work on the exploration, development, energy production, transportation, and distribution of renewable energy sources in the field of using renewable energy sources, including the design, production, construction, operation, and infrastructure provision of equipment, installations, and facilities for energy purchase.