Azerbaijani chess players make their mark in third round openings of FIDE World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The first games of the third round were played at the Chess World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Six Azerbaijani chess players participate in the third round. Teymur Radjabov, Rauf Mammadov, Nijat Abasov, Abdulla Gadimbeyli and Ulviya Fataliyeva drew in the first game today, while Gadir Huseynov was defeated.

The second game will take place on August 6th.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 sees the participation of 206 players in the open section and 103 in the women's competition.

The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time.

The top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men's Candidates Tournament and the Women's Candidates Tournament of 2024.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 games are broadcasted on the official competition website in Azerbaijani and English.

The competitions will be held until August 25.

The championship boasts an impressive prize fund of $2.5 million.