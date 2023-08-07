Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Conflagration in Azerbaijan’s Gizil-Aghaj State Reserve extinguished

Society Materials 7 August 2023 10:06 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The conflagration in the Gizil-Aghaj State Reserve of the Neftchala district has been completely extinguished, despite the difficult terrain and windy weather, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Many bushes and reeds were burned as a result of the fire, which spanned 200 hectares. The majority of the national park is fire-resistant.

Employees of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, an aviation detachment (two helicopters), the forestry center of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the relevant executive authorities of the Neftchala district, participated in extinguishing the fire.

