Tie-break of Azerbaijani chess players takes place at World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The third round tie-break is taking place at the World Chess Cup in Baku today, August 7, Trend reports.

Three Azerbaijani chess players - Teymur Rajabov, Rauf Mammadov and Nijat Abasov - are taking part in the tie-break, who, according to the results of two classical games of the third round held earlier, played out a draw with their rivals.

A tiebreaker is used when two players in the same tournament group have the same score at the end of a round. The player with the highest tiebreaker score wins.

In addition, Teymur Radjabov's opponent in the 1/32 finals of the Men's World Cup is Jaime Santos Latasa (Spain), Rauf Mammadov's opponent is Jan Nepomnyashchy (FIDE), and Nijat Abasov's opponent is Anish Giri (Netherlands).

The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. The top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men's Candidates Tournament and the Women's Candidates Tournament of 2024.

The competitions will be held until August 25. The championship boasts an impressive prize fund of $2.5 million.