Alleged accomplice of arrested party chairman extradited to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Information about the detention and arrest of Fazil Gasimov in Turkey in connection with the case of Gubad Ibadoglu has spread on social networks, Trend reports.

This information was confirmed by the press service of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Gasimov, who is wanted in connection with a criminal case, was escorted to Azerbaijan, detained by an Interior Ministry officer, and given over to the inquiry, according to the source.

Based on intelligence received from the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs recently conducted operational measures against FETO members in Azerbaijan.

One of the five inmates admitted to knowing Ibadoglu. Based on this statement, Ibadoglu's office was searched, and papers relevant to the investigation were discovered, leading to Ibadoglu's arrest on July 23. He was charged under Article 204.3.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (production, purchase, or sale of counterfeit money or securities by an organized organization).