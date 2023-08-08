Azerbaijan cracks down on marijuana smuggling from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The smuggling of a large number of drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented, the Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend.

The smuggling was prevented thanks to the vigilance of the 'Horadiz' border detachment of the State Border Service, located near Gazakhlar village of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district, at 13:55 (GMT+4) on August 6.

As a result of the border searches and operational activities, over 15 kilograms of marijuana were found and seized.

Operational and investigative efforts are ongoing.

Previously, on July 14, an effort to import drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan was foiled near Boyuk Bahmanli village in Fuzuli district. Over 53 kilograms of marijuana were discovered and captured as a result of border searches and operational activity.

Smuggling attempts to European countries through Azerbaijan have recently increased due to the country's favorable relief conditions, which smugglers (mostly Iranian citizens) employ when attempting to carry drugs into Azerbaijan over the sea and difficult-to-reach mountainous areas.