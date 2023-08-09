DOST Center to be established in Azerbaijan’s Shusha with special status

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. A branch of the DOST Center with a special status will be created in Azerbaijan’s Shusha, Chairman of the Board of the DOST Agency Farid Mammadov said during a speech with a report on the 5-year activity of the agency, Trend reports.

Approximately 1.7 million persons have received services during the last five years. "By 2025, Azerbaijan plans to open 17 regional DOST centers, DOST branches in 55 districts, and Smart DOST service points in various regions of the country," he stated.

The DOST concept, initiated by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, allows for the provision of 154 social services in a "single window", promptly, transparently, and on a modern and innovative basis.

DOST's experience, which is an example of effective social change in Azerbaijan, is well regarded on a global scale. Last year, the DOST Agency received eight international prizes.

The agency was also named a finalist in two international contests and acquired four international ISO certificates.