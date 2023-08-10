Second games of fourth round being held at World Chess Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. The fourth round (1/16 finals among men, 1/8 among women) is being held at the World Chess Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov has reached the fourth round, where his opponent is Peter Svidler (FIDE).

Abasov played a draw in the first classic game of the fourth round, which was held yesterday.

The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. The top three players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the first time in the Men's Candidates Tournament and the Women's Candidates Tournament of 2024.

The games of the FIDE World Cup 2023 are broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English.

The competitions will be held until August 25. The championship boasts an impressive prize fund of $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by a team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.