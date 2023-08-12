Azerbaijan cancels annual limit on compulsory health insurance for number of medical services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. According to the "Package of services for compulsory medical insurance" in Azerbaijan, the conditions for the provision of medical services requiring the set up of a system of cochlear implants and endoprostheses are defined, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the decree signed by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov on amendments to the "Package of services for compulsory medical insurance".

According to the decree, the age limit of the insured person with congenital bilateral sensorineural hearing loss of severe degree is set from five years, and the age limit of the insured person with bilateral sensorineural hearing loss of severe degree, which appeared due to other reasons, is up to 65 years. Until today, the age limit for insured person with bilateral sensorineural hearing loss of severe degree, which appeared due to other reasons, has been set up to 40 years.

In addition, the new decree lifted the restriction on the annual number of operations for cochlear implantation and installation of intra-articular endoprostheses guaranteed by the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance at the expense of the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund during the calendar year.

This limit was previously 300 operations per year.