World Chess Cup in Baku: results of second game of fifth round

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. The second classical game of the fifth round has ended at the World Chess Cup in Baku (1/8 finals among men, 1/4 finals among women), Trend reports.

The opponent of Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abasov in the 1/8 finals of the World Cup was Saleh Salem (UAE). The day before, Abasov defeated Saleh Salem in the first classical game of the fifth round, today the Azerbaijani chess player also won in the return game. Thus, Nijat Abasov reached the quarterfinals of the World Chess Cup in Baku.

Results of the second game of the 1/8 finals of the World Cup among men:

Vasily Ivanchuk (Ukraine) - Magnus Carlsen (Norway) - 0:1, (total score for two games 0:2);

Rameshbabu Pragnanandha (India) - Ferenc Berkes (Hungary) - 1:0, (total score 1.5:0.5);

Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland) - Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 0:1, (total score 0.5:1.5);

Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) - Santosh Vidit (India) - 0.5:0.5, (total score 1:1);

Saleh Salem (UAE) - Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) - 0:1, (total score 0:2);

Alexei Sarana (Serbia) - Leinier Dominguez Perez (USA) - 0.5:0.5 (total score 0.5:1.5);

Arjun Erigaisi (India) - Nils Grandelius (Sweden) - 0.5:0.5 (total score 1.5:0.5);

Gukesh Dommaraju (India) - Wang Hao (China) - 0.5:0.5 (total score 1.5:0.5);

Results of the second game of the 1/4 finals of the Women's World Cup:

Elisabeth Petz (Germany) - Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) - 0.5:0.5, (total score 1:1);

Harika Dronavalli (India) - Alexandra Goryachkina (FIDE) - 0.5:0.5, (total score 1:1);

Bella Khotenashvili (Georgia) - Tan Zhongyi (China) - 0.5:0.5, (total score 0.5:1.5);

Polina Shuvalova (FIDE) - Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) - 1:0, (total score 1:1).

The participants of the World Cup, who, according to the results of two classical games, drew with their opponents, will meet on August 14 in a tie-break.

The starting list of the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

For the second time, Azerbaijan is hosting the Chess World Cup. For the first time, the top three competitors from the open and women's categories will earn a spot in the 2024 Men's Candidates Tournament and Women's Candidates Tournament, respectively.

On the competition's official website, matches from the FIDE World Cup-2023 are broadcast in both Azerbaijani and English.

Up through August 25th, competitions will be held. The winning prize stands at $2.5 million.

The World Chess Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by team of 17 chess players, including Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Gunay Mammadzade, Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli, Nijat Abbasov, Abdulla Gadimbayli, Misratdin Isgandarov, Muhammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Riad Samadov, Aydin Suleymanli, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, and Govhar Beydullayeva.