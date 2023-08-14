Azerbaijan makes staff changes at Nakhchivan's prosecutor bodies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The Prosecutor of Criminalistics Division at the Criminalistics and Information Technology Department of the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office, Mubariz Baghirov, has been dismissed and appointed as the Chief of the Criminalistics and Information Technology Department at the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

In this regard, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, signed the respective decree.

Following another decree of Aliyev, the Chief of the Criminalistics and Information Technology Department at the Prosecutor's Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Agil Aliyev, has been dismissed and appointed as the Chief of the Investigation Department at the Prosecutor's Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.