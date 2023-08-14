Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Armenian armed separatist groups digging trenches in Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

14 August 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Armenian armed separatist groups on the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed (under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war) continue their provocative actions, Trend reports.

The video that was acquired revealed that these groups are aiming to build long-term defenses in front of the Azerbaijani army's positions.

Separatist groups have recently intensified their use of such provocative tactics.

