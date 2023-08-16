Members of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Aghdam Conference Center

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 16. Members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited the Aghdam Conference Center, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports from the scene.

An employee of the special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the part of the Aghdam district liberated from occupation, including the city of Aghdam, informed the guests about the history of the construction and capacity of the Aghdam Conference Center.

Foreign diplomats visited the special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the part of the Aghdam district liberated from occupation, including the city of Aghdam.

The visit of members of the diplomatic corps and military representatives accredited in Azerbaijan to Aghdam has kicked off today.

The main purpose of the visit is to get acquainted with the current potential of the road infrastructure of the Karabakh Economic Zone, primarily the Aghdam-Khankendi highway, as well as the Barda-Aghdam railway. In addition, the guests will be informed about the destruction committed in Aghdam during the occupation, which lasted almost 30 years. Guests will also have to get acquainted with the large-scale construction works that are currently being carried out in the city.