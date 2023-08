BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. New prosecutors of Julfa and Ordubad have been appointed. Azerbaijani General Prosecutor Kamran Aliyev signed an order to this effect, Trend reports.

According to the order, Afet Kerimli was appointed prosecutor of Julfa district, and Kanan Seyidov was appointed prosecutor of Ordubad district for the second term of office.

Earlier, Kerimli worked as deputy prosecutor of Babek district before this appointment.