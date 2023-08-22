Azerbaijan appoints participant of second Karabakh war to leadership position

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22. A participant of the Second Karabakh War Parvin Rahimov was appointed to the post of the Head of the production association of housing and communal services of Azerbaijan's Goygol district, Trend reports.

In this regard, the head of the Executive Power of the Goygol district, Elvin Pashayev, signed a corresponding document.

Rahimov has held the position of head of the subscriber department in this institution since July.

Rahimov was born in 1992 in Azerbaijan’s Goygol district. He studied at the Faculty of History of Baku State University with a degree in Regional Studies of the Caucasus (Caucasian Studies) from 2010 through 2014.

In addition, he completed active military service from 2014 through 2015.

Moreover, as part of the special forces, he took part in the Second Karabakh War (2020).

He was awarded by President Ilham Aliyev the medals "Brave Warrior", "For the Liberation of Shusha", "For the Liberation of Kalbajar", "For the Liberation of Fuzuli", "For the Liberation of Jabrayil" and "Participant of the Patriotic War".