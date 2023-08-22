My goal is to win gold medal, says Azerbaijani athlete

ST. PETERSBOURG, Russia, August 22. My goal is to win a gold medal, says Tural Sariyev, representing Azerbaijan in boxing competitions at the International University Sports Festival in St. Petersbourg, Trend reports.

Now, he is preparing hard for the next fights, he noted.

"In the semifinals, I beat the representative of Russia Andrey Soldatov and reached the final. My next opponent will be an Armenian boxer. I believe in my victory in this fight as well," Sariyev said.

The International University Sports Festival, which takes place from August 19 to 31, is dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the city of Yekaterinburg. Students from various universities from 36 countries compete in 14 sports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by 69 athletes from 10 educational institutions—54 men and 15 women. Our representatives compete in eight sports: badminton, table tennis, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, football, swimming, and sambo.