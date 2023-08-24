World Chess Cup in Baku to determine winner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. At the World Chess Cup in Baku on August 24, the tie-break of the final as well as the match for third place in the men's section began, Trend reports.

Magnus Carlsen (Norway) and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India) play in the final. The two chess players played two classical games in the final to draw. The winner of the World Cup will be determined by a tie-break.

Nijat Abbasov (Azerbaijan) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) play in the match for third place. The first game of the match was won by the Azerbaijani chess player, and the second game ended with Caruana's victory. Since the winner of the match for third place was not revealed by the results of two classical games, it will be determined by the results of the tie-break.

The starting list of the Chess World Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. For the first time, three of the best players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the Candidates Tournament 2024.

The games of the FIDE World Cup 2023 will be broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English. The tournament will continue until August 25. The prize fund for the Cup is set at $2 million.

The Women's Chess World Cup in Baku ended on August 21. It was won by Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE); Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) took second place, and Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) took third place.

The Chess World Cup is being held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.

=============================================================

БАКУ /Trend/ - На Кубке мира по шахматам в Баку 24 августа начался тай-брейк финала, а также матча за третье место в мужской секции, сообщает в четверг Trend.

В финале играют Магнус Карлсен (Норвегия) и Рамешбабу Прагнанандха (Индия). Две классические партии финала шахматисты сыграли вничью. Победитель Кубка мира будет определен по итогам тай-брейка.

В матче за третье место играют Ниджат Абасов (Азербайджан) и Фабиано Каруана (США). Первую партию матча выиграл азербайджанский шахматист, вторая партия завершилась победой Каруаны. Так как по итогам двух классических партий не был выявлен победитель матча за третье место, он определится по итогам тай-брейка.

Напомним, что в стартовый список Кубка мира по шахматам Международной шахматной федерации (ФИДЕ) в Баку вошли 206 шахматистов в открытой секции и 103 - в женской.

В Азербайджане Кубок мира по шахматам проводится уже во второй раз. Впервые на турнир претендентов и турнир претенденток 2024 года попадут по три лучших игрока как из открытой, так и из женской секций. Игры Кубка мира ФИДЕ-2023 транслируются на официальном сайте соревнований на азербайджанском и английском языках.

Призовой фонд Кубка установлен в размере 2,5 млн долларов США.

Кубок мира по шахматам среди женщин в Баку завершился 21 августа, его выиграла Александра Горячкина (ФИДЕ), второе место заняла Нургюль Салимова (Болгария), третье - Анна Музычук (Украина).

Кубок мира по шахматам проходит в Marriott Boulevard в Баку.