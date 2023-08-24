I gained great experience at World Chess Cup - Azerbaijan's chess player Nijat Abasov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. Undoubtedly, I gained great experience at the World Chess Cup, Azerbaijani chess player Nijat Abbasov told reporters after the tie-break of the match for third place at the World Chess Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

"During the 25 days that the World Chess Cup in Baku took place, we were in an intensive working mode. I had no such practice before. I can say that by the end my strength was running out, but the support of spectators and fans gave me positive emotions that added to my spirit during the match," said Nijat Abasov, who took fourth place at the World Chess Cup in Baku.

The Azerbaijani chess player expressed gratitude to everyone who supported him along the way.

"I thank everyone who believed and supported me throughout the World Cup. I hope I will continue to please my fans with good results at the next tournaments," Abasov said.

The starting list of the Chess World Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. For the first time, three of the best players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the Candidates Tournament 2024.

The games of the FIDE World Cup 2023 will be broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English. The tournament will continue until August 25. The prize fund for the Cup is set at $2 million.

The Women's Chess World Cup in Baku ended on August 21. It was won by Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE); Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) took second place, and Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) took third place.

The Men's World Chess Cup ended on August 24 and was won by Magnus Carlsen (Norway), with Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa (India) in second place and Fabiano Caruana (USA) in third.

The Chess World Cup was held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.