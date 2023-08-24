Norwegian chess grandmaster shares opinions on World Chess Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The organization of the World Chess Cup in Baku was at a high level, Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen said, Trend reports.

"The people here are very courteous. I'm pleased with everything. It seems to me that every time someone wins a tournament, he feels real happiness. I don't think there was anything special about my game, but it was quite consistent. There was one unfortunate moment at the tournament, but in general, consistency is the key to winning such tournaments. I'm sure that's why I did it best this time," said the winner of the World Chess Cup in Baku, a Norwegian grandmaster.

According to Magnus Carlsen, his goal to win this tournament was quite specific.

"As for the future, I like what I'm doing. This is my main motivation," he said.

The starting list of the Chess World Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section.

The Chess World Cup is being held in Azerbaijan for the second time. For the first time, three of the best players from both the open and women's sections will qualify for the Candidates Tournament 2024.

The games of the FIDE World Cup 2023 will be broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English. The tournament will continue until August 25. The prize fund for the Cup is set at $2 million.

The Women's Chess World Cup in Baku ended on August 21. It was won by Aleksandra Goryachkina (FIDE); Nurgul Salimova (Bulgaria) took second place, and Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) took third place.

The Chess World Cup was held at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.