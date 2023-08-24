Exhibition of classic cars to be held in Baku this weekend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. An exhibition of classic cars will be held in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on August 26-27, organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and "Zhara Events", Trend reports.

The exhibition will feature cars that will take part in the procession, as well as some of the classic cars on display in the center.

On August 27, classic cars will march in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center and drive to the Sea Breeze recreation center.

Route of the march: Heydar Aliyev Center - Gyulary Gadirbekova Street - Yusif Safarov Street - Uzeyir Hajibeyli Street - Neftchibeyli Avenue - Yusif Safarov Street - Heydar Aliyev Avenue - Baku Expo Center - Sea Breeze Recreation Center.

After the procession, classic cars will be presented at the exhibition in the Sea Breeze recreation center, where a concert will also be held with the participation of famous Azerbaijani performers.

The entertainment program also includes various contests, awarding prizes to winners in the nominations "The most disciplined driver", "The most unique car", "The brightest clothes" and others.